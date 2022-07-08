How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Patrick Rodgers plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Rodgers is in 69th position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Rodgers' Statistics

Rodgers has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.

Rodgers has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last nine rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 16-19 U.S. Open 31 +6 $100,331 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 18 -7 $123,975 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0

