How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Rodgers is in 69th position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Rodgers' Statistics
- Rodgers has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.
- Rodgers has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last nine rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
