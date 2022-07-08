How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Patton Kizzire is in 71st position with a score of -2.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Kizzire's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Kizzire has finished below par seven times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.
- Kizzire has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
64
E
$18,011
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+8
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+12
$0
