How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Paul Barjon is in 91st position with a score of -1.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Barjon's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Barjon has finished below par four times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
- Barjon has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
53
-3
$20,003
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
46
-1
$26,535
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+11
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
