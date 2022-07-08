Skip to main content

How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Rafael Cabrera Bello plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Rafael Cabrera Bello is in 28th position with a score of -1.

How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Genesis Scottish Open

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
  • Course: The Renaissance Club
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cabrera Bello's Statistics

  • Cabrera Bello has finished below par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Cabrera Bello has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

64

+5

$18,531

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+4

$0

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

MC

+3

$0

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

MC

E

$0



How To Watch

July
6
2022

Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV



