How to Watch Richard Johnson at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21th, 2006 Fort Worth ,Texas USA; Richard S Johnson tees off on the 12th hole during the final round of the Bank of America Colonial Golf Tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX. Johnson lost in a two hole sudden death playoff against Tim Herron. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports(c) Copyright 2006 Tim Heitman

The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Richard Johnson is in 71st position with a score of -2.

How to Watch Richard Johnson at the Barbasol Championship

  • Date: July 7-10, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
  • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Johnson's Statistics

  • Over his last five rounds, Johnson has finished below par once.
  • He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Johnson has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

+5

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+9

$0

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

MC

+9

$0

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

MC

+7

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
6
2022

Barbasol Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
