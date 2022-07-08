How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Richy Werenski is in 151st position, with a score of +4, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Werenski's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Werenski has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Werenski has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+11
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
