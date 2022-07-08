How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Richy Werenski putt on the 2nd green during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Richy Werenski is in 151st position, with a score of +4, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Werenski's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Werenski has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Werenski has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +11 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0

