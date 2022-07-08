How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rickie Fowler is in 28th position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Fowler's Statistics
- Fowler has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Fowler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
64
+8
$25,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
