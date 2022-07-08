How to Watch Rikard Karlberg at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rikard Karlberg is in 89th position, with a score of +3, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Karlberg's Statistics
- Karlberg has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Karlberg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+2
$0
