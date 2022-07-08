How to Watch Rikard Karlberg at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 25, 2016; Springfield, NJ, USA; Rikard Karlberg during a practice round for the 2016 PGA Championship golf tournament at Baltusrol GC - Lower Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Rikard Karlberg is in 89th position, with a score of +3, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Rikard Karlberg at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Karlberg's Statistics

Karlberg has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Karlberg has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +2 $0

