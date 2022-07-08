How to Watch Robert MacIntyre at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Robert MacIntyre is in 89th position, with a score of +3, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Robert MacIntyre at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
MacIntyre's Statistics
- MacIntyre has finished below par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, MacIntyre has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
77
+17
$23,800
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
23
+3
$138,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
15
-8
$189,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)