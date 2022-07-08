How to Watch Robert Streb at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Robert Streb is in 151st position with a score of +8.
How to Watch Robert Streb at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Streb's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Streb has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Streb has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
35
-7
$43,243
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
