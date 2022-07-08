How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Roger Sloan putts on the eighth hole green during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Sloan is in 144th position, with a score of +3, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club

Sloan's Statistics

Over his last four rounds, Sloan has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Sloan has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last four rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +10 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0

