How to Watch Russell Knox at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Russell Knox is in 15th position with a score of -2.
How to Watch Russell Knox at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Knox's Statistics
- Knox has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Knox has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+13
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
