How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Ryan Armour is in 112th position with a score of +4.
How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Armour's Statistics
- Armour has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
- Armour has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)