How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Ryan Armour plays a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Ryan Armour is in 112th position with a score of +4.

How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Armour's Statistics

Armour has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.

Armour has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0

