How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Ryan Brehm is in 34th position with a score of -4.
How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Brehm's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Brehm has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last five rounds.
- Over his last five rounds, Brehm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+12
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
