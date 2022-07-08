How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2021; Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA; Ryan Brehm putts on the 18th green during the second round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

After the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Ryan Brehm is in 34th position with a score of -4.

How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club

Brehm's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Brehm has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last five rounds.

Over his last five rounds, Brehm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +12 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +6 $0

