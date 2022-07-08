How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Moore is in 34th position, with a score of -4, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Moore's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Moore has finished below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last nine rounds.
- Moore has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
70
+15
$24,600
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
49
-3
$20,869
