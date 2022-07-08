How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Palmer plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Palmer is in seventh position, with a score of -3, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Palmer's Statistics

Palmer has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last five rounds.

Palmer has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +16 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0

