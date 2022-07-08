How to Watch Sam Burns at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and ahead of the third round Sam Burns is in 49th position with a score of +3.
How to Watch Sam Burns at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Burns' Statistics
- Burns has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Burns has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
27
+5
$127,002
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
4
-14
$391,500
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
1
-9
$1,512,000
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
