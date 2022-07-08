How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Sam Ryder is in 91st position with a score of -1.
How to Watch Sam Ryder at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Ryder's Statistics
- Ryder has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last nine rounds.
- Ryder has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
60
-5
$15,904
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
35
-7
$43,243
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
