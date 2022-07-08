How to Watch Sang-Moon Bae at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sang-Moon Bae is in 132nd position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Sang-Moon Bae at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Bae's Statistics
- Bae has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Bae has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
50
-4
$9,317
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
