How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Satoshi Kodaira is in 22nd position with a score of -5.
How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Kodaira's Statistics
- Kodaira has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.
- Kodaira has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
