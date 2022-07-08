How to Watch Scott Brown at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 11, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Scott Brown lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

After the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Scott Brown is in 52nd position with a score of -3.

How to Watch Scott Brown at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Brown's Statistics

Brown has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Brown has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +12 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0

