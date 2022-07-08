How to Watch Scott Brown at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Scott Brown is in 52nd position with a score of -3.
How to Watch Scott Brown at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Brown's Statistics
- Brown has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Brown has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+12
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
