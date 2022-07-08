How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Scottie Scheffler is in 87th position with a score of +5.
How to Watch Scottie Scheffler at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Scheffler's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Scheffler has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Scheffler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
2
-5
$1,557,687
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
2
-9
$915,600
