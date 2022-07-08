How to Watch Sean Crocker at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sean Crocker lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Crocker is in 15th position, with a score of -2, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Sean Crocker at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Crocker's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Crocker has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last seven rounds, Crocker has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +18 $0

Regional restrictions apply.