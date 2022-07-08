How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Sean O'Hair is in 34th position with a score of -4.
How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
O'Hair's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, O'Hair has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- O'Hair has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
50
-4
$9,195
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)