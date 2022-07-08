How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Sebastian Munoz is in 89th position with a score of +3.
How to Watch Sebastian Munoz at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Munoz's Statistics
- Munoz has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last nine rounds.
- Munoz has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
25
-5
$71,485
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
48
+3
$22,092
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
