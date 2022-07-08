How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sepp Straka plays a shot onto the 14th green during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Sepp Straka is in 51st position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Straka's Statistics

Straka has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last five.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Straka has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +9 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 45 +3 $37,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 78 +18 $23,700

