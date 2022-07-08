How to Watch Sepp Straka at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sepp Straka is in 51st position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Straka's Statistics
- Straka has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last five.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Straka has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+9
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
45
+3
$37,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
78
+18
$23,700
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
