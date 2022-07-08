How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Seung-Yul Noh is in 34th position, with a score of -4, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Noh's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Noh has finished below par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last nine rounds, Noh has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
