How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Si Woo Kim is in 112th position with a score of +4.
How to Watch Si Woo Kim at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Kim's Statistics
- Kim has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last five rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)