Stephan Jaeger at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Stephan Jaeger is in 128th position with a score of +5.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Jaeger's Statistics
- Jaeger has finished below par five times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Jaeger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
