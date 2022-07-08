How to Watch Stephen Stallings Jr. at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 17, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Stephen Stallings Jr. hits his tee shot on the seventeenth hole during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Stallings Jr. is in 71st position, with a score of -2, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Stephen Stallings Jr. at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Stallings Jr.'s Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Stallings Jr. has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.

Stallings Jr. has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings January 20-23 The American Express 25 -12 $55,955 July 22-25 3M Open MC E $0 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship 75 -1 $6,790

Regional restrictions apply.