How to Watch Stephen Stallings Jr. at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stephen Stallings Jr. is in 71st position, with a score of -2, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Stephen Stallings Jr. at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Stallings Jr.'s Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Stallings Jr. has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
- Stallings Jr. has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
January 20-23
The American Express
25
-12
$55,955
July 22-25
3M Open
MC
E
$0
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
75
-1
$6,790
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)