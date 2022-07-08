How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 11, 2022; Scottsdale Arizona, USA; Sahith Theegala, Etienne Papineau and Kang Sung-hoon make their way ip the 18th fairway during Round 2 at the WM Phoenix Open. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-The Republic Pga Phoenix Open

After the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Sung-Hoon Kang is in 71st position with a score of -2.

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club

Kang's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Kang has finished below par once.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kang has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +4 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +1 $0

