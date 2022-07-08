How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Sung-Jae Im is in 128th position with a score of +5.
How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Im's Statistics
- Im has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last seven rounds.
- Im has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
10
-4
$303,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
21
-8
$83,920
