Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Sung jae Im hits his drive on the 15th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Sung-Jae Im is in 128th position with a score of +5.

How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Im's Statistics

Im has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last seven rounds.

Im has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 10 -4 $303,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 21 -8 $83,920

