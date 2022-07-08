How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Taylor Moore is in 12th position with a score of -6.
How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Moore's Statistics
- Moore has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+7
$0
