How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Taylor Moore plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Taylor Moore is in 12th position with a score of -6.

How to Watch Taylor Moore at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Moore's Statistics

Moore has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +8 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +7 $0

Regional restrictions apply.