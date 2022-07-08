How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Taylor Pendrith is in 91st position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Pendrith's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Pendrith has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.
- Pendrith has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last nine rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
25
+1
$62,800
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
