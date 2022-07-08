How to Watch Ted Potter Jr at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Ted Potter Jr is in 144th position with a score of +3.
How to Watch Ted Potter Jr at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Potter Jr's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Potter Jr has finished below par once.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Potter Jr has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+7
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+13
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+3
$0
