How to Watch Thorbjorn Olesen at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 20, 2018; Carnoustie, SCT; Thorbjorn Olesen plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Steven Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

Thorbjorn Olesen is in 89th position, with a score of +3, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Thorbjorn Olesen at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

Date: July 7-10, 2022

TV: Golf Channel

Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

Course: The Renaissance Club

Olesen's Statistics

Olesen has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.

Olesen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +11 $0

