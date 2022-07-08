How to Watch Thorbjorn Olesen at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Thorbjorn Olesen is in 89th position, with a score of +3, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Thorbjorn Olesen at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Olesen's Statistics
- Olesen has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.
- Olesen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+11
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)