How to Watch Tom Hoge at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Tom Hoge plays a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Hoge is in 51st position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Tom Hoge at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Hoge's Statistics

Hoge has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last five.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hoge has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +7 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0

