How to Watch Tom Lewis at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Tom Lewis is in 12th position with a score of -6.
How to Watch Tom Lewis at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Lewis' Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Lewis has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Lewis has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 12-15
Wyndham Championship
MC
+7
$0
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
54
-4
$8,155
July 22-25
3M Open
67
E
$13,794
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
40
-11
$14,875
