How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Tommy Fleetwood plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Fleetwood is in 89th position, with a score of +3, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

How to Watch Tommy Fleetwood at the Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Course: The Renaissance Club

Fleetwood's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Fleetwood has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Fleetwood has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832 May 19-22 PGA Championship 5 -3 $530,417

