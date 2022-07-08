How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Tommy Gainey is in 71st position with a score of -2.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Gainey's Statistics
- Gainey has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Gainey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
