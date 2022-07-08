How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Barbasol Championship is underway, and Trey Mullinax is in fourth position with a score of -7.
How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Mullinax's Statistics
- Mullinax has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last five rounds.
- Mullinax has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
69
+6
$18,009
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+9
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)