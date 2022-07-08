How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 14, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Tyler Duncan putts for eagle on the fifteenth hole during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Duncan is in 22nd position, with a score of -5, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Duncan's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Duncan has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Duncan has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last six rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +6 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300

