How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tyler Duncan is in 22nd position, with a score of -5, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Duncan's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Duncan has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Duncan has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last six rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+6
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)