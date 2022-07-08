How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Vaughn Taylor is in 34th position, with a score of -4, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Taylor's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Taylor has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
48
E
$22,568
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
73
-9
$17,927
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
