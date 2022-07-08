How to Watch Victor Perez at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Victor Perez is in 112th position with a score of +4.
How to Watch Victor Perez at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Perez's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Perez has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
55
-3
$8,658
August 5- 8
World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
61
+7
$37,500
