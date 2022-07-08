How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Viktor Hovland is in 112th position, with a score of +4, following the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.
How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Hovland's Statistics
- Hovland has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hovland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
51
+5
$29,760
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
21
-2
$98,700
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
