Vincent Whaley is in 71st position, with a score of -2, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
Whaley's Statistics
- Whaley has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Whaley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
