How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Vincent Whaley watches his drive on hole 2 during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Whaley is in 71st position, with a score of -2, following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Vincent Whaley at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Keene Trace Golf Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Whaley's Statistics

Whaley has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last seven rounds, Whaley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.