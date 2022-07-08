How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 17, 2021; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Wesley Bryan putts on the green of the second hole during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Wesley Bryan is in 138th position with a score of +2.

How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

Bryan's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Bryan has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Bryan has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 65 -11 $19,292 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +4 $0

