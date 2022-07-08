How to Watch William McGirt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 18, 2021; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; William McGirt putts on the 18th green during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, William McGirt is in 52nd position with a score of -3.

How to Watch William McGirt at the Barbasol Championship

Date: July 7-10, 2022

July 7-10, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Course: Keene Trace Golf Club

McGirt's Statistics

McGirt has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.

McGirt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 8 -11 $243,605 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0

