How to Watch William McGirt at the Barbasol Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, William McGirt is in 52nd position with a score of -3.
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
McGirt's Statistics
- McGirt has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.
- McGirt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Barbasol Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)