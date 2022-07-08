How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Wyndham Clark is in 51st position with a score of +1.
How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
Clark's Statistics
- Clark has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last seven rounds.
- Clark has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
35
-7
$43,243
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
