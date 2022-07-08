How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Heading into the weekend of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Xander Schauffele is in fourth position with a score of -3.
How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the Genesis Scottish Open
- Date: July 7-10, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom
- Course: The Renaissance Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Schauffele's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Schauffele has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-five score four times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
1
-19
$1,494,000
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
6
2022
Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)